So Pippa Middleton’s Wedding Dress Did Not Disappoint

In case you didn't know, Kate Middleton's sister has just married James Matthews...

The big day has finally arrived. In the wedding of the year (probably), Pippa Middleton married James Matthews today.

As well as the hope of seeing their famous guests – which just so happened to include members of the Royal Family, including Pippa’s own sister the Duchess of Cambridge – the world was waiting for a first glimpse of The Dress.

And it’s fair to say that she didn’t disappoint.

Arriving at the church in a stunning white gown, with lace detailing, Pippa opted for a classic Giles Deacon design.

The 33-year-old was clearly glowing with happiness as she stepped out of the vintage car alongside her father, Michael Middleton.

Big sister Kate, who arrived with husband Prince William and their two children, was on hand to help arrange her dress before she walked into the church to say her vows.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

The groom, James, had arrived earlier on in the morning, alongside brother and best man Spencer Matthews.

Prince Harry was also in attendance, although his lady Meghan Markle (if attending) wasn’t spotted.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte looked adorable as they assumed their roles as page boy and bridesmaid.

It’s fair to say that the family affair ran smoothly and, despite a little spell of rain, there was an atmosphere of excitement surrounding the church that’s located in Englefield, Berkshire – just six miles from Bucklebury, where Pippa grew up.

Congratulations to the happy couple!