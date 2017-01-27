This Is The Trend Pinterest Is Predicting To Be Huge In 2017

Form an orderly queue.

When it comes to predicting what we will all be wearing six months down the line, Pinterest is our online oracle. The social media platform has a clever way of knowing our future shopping habits, whether it’s the coats we’re lusting after, the wedding dresses we are secretly pinning, or the beauty trends we are desperate try.

Now, the social media experts have revealed what we will be stocking up on in 2017. And it’s not what you’re expecting. According to WhoWhatWear, pinning of backless sweaters is up a whopping 300%.

While it is no doubt that ‘it’ knits are having a major moment RN – think the cult Bella Freud sweaters, M&S’s must-have ruffle jumper, or the bevvy of rainbow striped knits all over the high street – but the backless knit is a creation we are less familiar with.

This may not be the most practical of items (especially with the current arctic like weather), but the backless sweater will score you serious style points. Whether you keep it casual with jeans and thigh high boots, layer over a crisp white shirt, or pair with a midi skirt and heels, the backless sweater is a versatile piece.

Even better, it makes an excellent photo opp, and unsurprisingly is a popular choice with the street style set.

If you want in on the action, check out our faves below…

£12, La Redoute.

£30, ASOS

£17.99, Zara