This Primark Pyjama Set Has Got A Crazy Amount Of Instagram Likes

TBH, we can see why

Another day, another Primark item we need in our wardrobes.

GAH. How can we ever be expected to get out of our overdrafts when the high street retailer just keeps. on. blowing. our. minds?

After the unicorn blanket that went totally viral and the rose-printed men’s tracksuit that women across the country were lusting after, now it’s the turn of a silky pyjama set to get our hearts racing.

The slinky two-set appeared on our Instagram feeds on Friday, with Primark captioning an enticing flat-lay: ‘PJs at the ready, it’s nearly the weekend! 🙌 PJ set £9/€10.’

And yes, you read that right. It’s ONLY £9.

Consisting of cute lace-trimmed shorts and a spaghetti strap cami, the PJs are a pretty (and very millennial) oyster pink colour.

They’re sexy enough for a night in with the boyfriend, but super-comfy and cosy for a lazy Sunday in front of Netflix. And we repeat, they’re NINE POUNDS.

Of course, shoppers are going a tad crazy over on the social media site. The post has so far amassed almost 70,000 likes and 430 comments.

One gushed: ‘These are so cute!’ while others wrote: ‘Love it! I can feel the softness already ❤,’ and: ‘Pretty! I think they do them in navy aswell!! [sic].’

They were even suggested as wedding night-worthy, with another message reading: ‘PJs for the wedding?’

D’ya know what? We’re inclined to agree.

*Sigh*. Off we pop to Primark…