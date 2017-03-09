VERY modern menstruation

Getting your very first period can be a dream and a nightmare rolled into one. On the plus side, you can finally join in with P-chat. But then you have to deal with sanitary products…

And there are SO many sanitary products out there! Whether you’re a traditional tampon fan, still into sanitary towels or like to get back to nature with a moon cup, the majority of us need a form of sanitary protection as well as our knickers.

Knickers you can wear on your period without any protection

When we say ‘knickers’ we actually mean massive parachute pants that were once white but now look way more like a contemporary artist’s canvas. Practical as they are, period pants (knickers you’re not worried about ruining if you accidentally leak) are just not sexy. And they’re definitely not period proof!

The idea of forgoing a tampon in favour of nothing is terrifying unless you’re a regular free-bleeder.

But they’re just so much hassle! You run out of them, they pop out of their packaging and end up floating around at the bottom of your bed all-naked and tampon-y…

And don’t get us started on how much they cost.

Which is why Thinx caught our attention.

So, no more tampons?

The American brand has created period-PROOF underwear and leotard. That’s right, undies you can wear and not leak all over the shop during that time of the month. Without a tampon or sannie!

And they don’t even look ugly. We’ve seen this sort of thing before but the actual pants have always been a bit grim. Not Thinx. The knickers come in six different styles, each capable of holding a different amount of period flow.

The hi-waist pants look as though they will helpfully deal with any period bloating, too.

So how does it work? Well…

THINX is made up of four bits of tech that makes ‘em anti-microbial, moisture-wicking, absorbent, and leak-resistant.

The top layer fights bacteria and absorbs any liquid into the über thin layer right beneath it, so you always stay dry.

Rinse [your pants] immediately after use, cold wash and hang dry.

We’re actually curious. Could this be the end of tampons as we know it?