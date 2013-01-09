People’s Choice Awards 2013 Kicks Off Red Carpet Season

It’s only hours before the People’s Choice Awards 2013 kick off over in LA, and we’re already desperately waiting to see what amazing show-stopping dresses the A-list pull out.

With LOOK favourites Emma Watson, Lea Michele and Jennifer Lawrence already confirmed to hit the red carpet as well as Taylor Swift and Katy Perry, we’re taking a look back over last year’s killer outfits.

We were smitten with Lea Michele and Miley Cyrus’s effortless white dresses by Marchesa and David Koma, but there’s no denying the People’s Choice Awards 2012 were all about bright colour pop, from emerald, to tangerine and hot pink. Two of our faves being Emma Stone’s cute Gucci jacket and Jennifer Lawrence’s amazing cut out Viktor & Rolf dress.

Well, ladies, you put on quite the red carpet fashion show last year – we’re expecting more of the same again please! HG

Check back here tomorrow (10th January 2013) for all the amazing photos as they land.



Red carpet catch-up: See 2012’s People’s Choice Awards photos

