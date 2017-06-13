10 images

Make sure this season's best-selling dress is on your radar...

Peasant dresses are the biggest trend to hit the high street this season, and there’s no end to the gorgeous styles emerging from all of our favourite high street stores. And after seeing what’s on offer, we cannot wait to add one (or two, or three) to our wardrobes.

⚪️White dress kind of day ⚪️ {although I'm pretty sure it looks like it might rain 😬} A post shared by Sarah Tankel Ellis | WAT blog (@sarahtankelellis) on May 27, 2017 at 12:52am PDT

In a mash up of pretty cotton embroidery, tassel detailing, and pop colours – these dresses will be your new summer go-to. Trust us, we’re experts. Perfect for taking you from beach to bar on holiday, wear yours with tan lace-up sandals, a basket bag and beachy hair. The ultimate in boho-style, these pretty dresses will also be your saviour in the city in the summer months. Keeping you cool and stylish in the office – team with wedge espadrilles and a red lip. You could even style them with chunky ankle boots and a wide brimmed hat for a nod to the ’70s trend – the possibilities are endless, girls! SEE: This Look Will Get You Loads Of Insta Likes Даже не знаю, что такого умного написать. Ничего не приходит на ум🤦‍♀️ Просто всем отличных выходных! А мы продолжаем поглощать витамин Д, кофе и фрукты🍉🍒🍓🍎 Сумка #mango Кафтан #zara Вьетнамки #roxy Очки #therow 🇬🇧Happy weekend everyone! #summer #summerfashion #summerstyle #beach #zaradress #katyagvoyage #katyagturkey #лето #пляж A post shared by Katya (@katya_gousset) on Jun 10, 2017 at 3:08am PDT They’re flattering for every shape and body size too, with midi options as well as shorter lengths, to suit everyone. So, if you’re looking to revitalise your holiday style or simply need a new frock for this weekend, these gorgeous dresses will certainly tick all the boxes.

We love the red New Look design for summer, while the colourful style from Zara is a bargain at only £29.99!

SEE: Wedding Guest Dresses: The Look Edit

Mango’s belted design will pull in your waist and it’s understated enough to wear to the office in the warmer months.