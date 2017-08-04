They're the style sets latest obsession

We never need an excuse to buy a new dress, and the latest style to hit the high street is a must-buy.

From polka dots patchworked with stripes, to triple doses of florals – these dresses will instantly update your summer wardrobe. Trust us.

And it seems fashion’s fallen back in love with prints over the past few seasons, with gingham, florals and polka dots dominating our favourite high street stores. Yep, so long minimalism! But forget clashing prints with separates, and instead look for dresses made of varying patterns and colours.

Perfect for summer, style with simple tan sandals and a straw bag for cocktails by the sea on holiday, or dress up with metallic heels and fringed earrings for date night. But don’t go too OTT on the accessories – you want your dress to be the main attraction.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

SEE: The Sell-Out £8.99 Accessory Everyone Wants Is Back

Think they’re just a summer dress? Wrong! Yep, you can even wear them in this weather. Layer over your straight leg jeans with a leather biker for a fashion-forward take that keeps you warm too! We mean, they’re so versatile, buying one (or three) is no a brainer right? Right.

We love the colour of this green Warehouse wrap design, while Topshop’s monochrome number will see you through into autumn.

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

These dresses can even help you dress for your shape. New Look’s maxi dress is great for pear shapes. The darker floral print at the bottom of the dress will slim your hips and bum while the lighter print and frill detail straps will create the illusion of curves to your upper body.

Looking way more spenny than their high street price tags would have you believe, we’ve found you the best patchwork dresses out there. Because it’s Friday. And you deserve a new dress. Right? Right.