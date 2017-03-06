Everything You Need To Know About Paris Fashion Week

Fear not if your ticket got lost in the post, we're here to keep you up-to-date with all the latest from the FROW...

This weekend the style elite descended on the French capital for the last stop of the marathon race that is fashion month. Paris Fashion Week offers some of the most hotly-anticipated shows of the schedule including Chanel, Dior, Chloe, Balenciaga and more, and it never disappoints.

Here’s what you missed this weekend in the City of Light…

Balenciaga

Combining bold colours and statement silhouettes, Balenciaga’s AW17 collection played with proportions in some seriously imaginative ways. Our favourite? The XXL tote bag– supermarket shopping never looked so stylish.

Valentino

Ultimate day-to-night dressing was the order of the day at Valentino. The covetable array of loose-fit evening gowns were dressed down with wool coats, stompy boots and 90s inspired chokers. Effortless cool at its best – we want it all.

Dior

Maria Grazia Chiuri’s second collection for Dior saw the designer channeling the spirit of the seventies. Choosing a colour palette of midnight blues, highlights included velvet jumpsuits, denim two-pieces, sparkling sheer maxis and an array of wearable knitwear and midi length skirts. We’ve got a wish list longer than our arms, but taking the top spot is the navy beret – sure to garner similar cult status as last season’s ‘We Are Feminists’ t-shirt.

Chloe

Clare Waight-Keller’s last collection for the French fashion house did not disappoint. Taking inspiration The Beatles film, Yellow Submarine, the collection was bursting with psychedelic references yet still quintessentially Chloe.

Here’s what went down at the SS17 shows…

We’ve gathered everything you need to know for SS17 and rounded up our highlights from SS16 to give you a Paris fashion fix before the shows begin!

Paris Fashion Week Dates:

Paris Fashion Week runs from the 27th September – 5th October and we’ve got all you need to know about this season’s shows – on and off the catwalk…

The Venue:

There’s that old saying, “If it aint broke, don’t fix it” this couldn’t be more fitting for Paris’s venue the Carrousel du Louvre. Yep, the Louvre museum’s underground shopping mall will resume its role as the host to Paris Fashion Week’s catwalk shows

The Show Schedule:

Last on the fashion month’s calendar, Paris. Housing some of the most covetable names including Celine and Chloe.

Alexander McQueen previously showed their SS16 collection in Paris but returned to London for AW16/17. Rumors are rife of which lucky city will play host for SS17.

Anna Wintour’s run-in with prankster Vitalii Sediuk

Vogue editor Anna Wintour is not often flustered, but she found herself the victim of a silly Paris Fashion Week prank played by Vitalii Sediuk. With the whole scene being captured on video (watch it here), Anna was accosted by Sediuk as she was leaving the Chanel SS16 show. Sediuk managed to slip through the barrier holding the crowds back and ran over to throw a ‘peace’ sign at the fashion legend before being grabbed by multiple security guards after just a few seconds. Luckily, Wintour kept her cool and simply gave a small smile during the whole awkward situation. Vitalli has previously pranked the likes of Kim Kardashian and Brad Pitt on the red carpet.

Anna Wintour is pranked by Vitalii Sediuk whilst leaving the Chanel SS16 show…

Gigi’s Giambattista Moment

Gigi Hadid has been cementing her supermodel status on some of the most prestigious catwalks during the last few weeks. She’s now followed the fashion crowd to Paris, where she’s been spotted walking for Balmain, Elie Saab and, most recently, Giambattista Valli. Known for his showstopping dresses, he’s the designer responsible for those huge, frothy gowns that were the talk of Instagram last season (with even bigger gowns the season before that). But for SS16, the mian talking point wasn’t the size of the dresses, it was Gigi’s spectacular finale.

Gigi closed the Giambattista Valli show in spectacular style

While the rest of the collection was typically ornate with embroidered skirts, dresses, decorative floral prints and luxe textures, it was Gigi’s sheer sunny yellow floor-sweeper that stole the show, complete with an embellished waist and very plunging neckline. With her hair left loose and tousled, she was every inch the California babe we’ve come to know and love. With some of the biggest fashion houses still to show, including Chanel, we bet we can expect even more Gigi on the catwalk. And thank goodness for that.

Gigi poses backstage with another model from the Giambattista Valli show

McQueen’s Gallic Romance

Sarah Burton showed a softer side of McQueen for SS16, taking the house’s signature aesthetic and draping it in romanticism and light. Inspired by the Hugenot migrants of the 17th Century, who fled from France to Britain and worked in London’s Spitalfields, producing fine silks, Burton said: “I love the stories of how they arrivedwith very little… And they wove their French flowers into the patterns on their silks.” The designer used these exact techniques in her own collection, painting roses and forget-me-nots onto long gowns and supple, cropped leather jackets with frilled edges.

Sarah Burton took inspiration from 17th Century silk weavers and applied their French floral prints to her McQueen gowns

There were hints of that classic McQueen darkness seen in sheer dresses cut close to the body and silver chains that gave a nod to bondage, but overall it was romantic sensuality that pervaded. Elaborately constructed dresses made of tiered chiffons and silks, embroidered denim and feather trims made for showstopping creations, but with a greater subtlety than we’ve seen from past collections.

There was also a deeply personal note to the collection; Alexander McQueen apparently traced his ancestry back to the Hugenot refugees who arrived in Britain, giving Burton’s collection a heightened sense of emotion. While she has achieved great things at McQueen since she took the helm, this felt like a slightly new direction for the brand. One that was loyal to McQueen’s legacy but that felt more personal, more feminine in many ways. You could say it was a kind of renaissance for Alexander McQueen.

A Power-Dressing Lesson With Roland Mouret

Roland Mouret championed power-dressing with his SS16 collection

Proving that he is worthy of his world-renowed dress-making status, Roland Mouret’s SS16 collection presented power-dressing at its absolute best. Indeed, the collection consisted of frocks that were as complex in their construction as they were flattering to the models. Fluid tailoring in feminine kick-flare dresses served as the highlight of the show, shortly followed by a fresh approach to asymmetric crops and sensual tiered midi skirts all in a palette of bright mandarins, deep purples and navies.

Of course, Mouret was careful to consider every element of a woman’s spring/summer wardrobe; classic shirts, simple plunging tees and long-sleeved shoulder-baring tops also made an appearance on the runway. With his loyal fan base including Scarlett Johansson and the Duchess of Cambridge in mind, however, there was just one thing the designer neglected to include: a trouser.

Gothic Glam With Masha Ma

Masha Ma’s SS16 collection came realised in gothic glam

Since making her Paris Fashion Week debut in 2011, Chinese fashion designer Masha Ma has gone from strength to strength. And much akin with her previous collections, the designer’s SS16 show was an all-round crowd-pleaser. Heavy smoky eyes, greasy locks and dewy skin underpinned each look, which came of a similar gothic glam effect. Fringed waist belts, oversized black PVC jackets and mesh tees paired with ‘60s tattoo chokers pioneered the theme, while bold boxy metallic co-ords came as a welcome change to the otherwise dreary collection. On the whole, the show proposed an appealing opportunity to shun over-dressing and embrace chilled gothic glam with open arms.

Céline Sophistication

Celine’s SS16 show combined traditional feminism with androgyny

Against a backdrop of sunkissed yellows, oranges and deep blues was where this afternoon’s Céline show unfolded. “I’m someone who thinks a lot about how clothes make us feel,” said designer Phoebe Philo backstage, “of how they make me feel.” And it was that, teamed with her unprecedented attention to detail that made for the absolutely flawless collection that followed.

A combination of feminine silk petticoats edged with fine lace and masculine oversized plaid trousers and jackets lead the collection, closing with chic nude silk slips. As for colour, beiges, blacks and khakis akin with the label’s traditional style nous pioneered each look. And the FROW? Anna Wintour and Juergen Teller were among those who sat witness to the event.

An Emanuel Ungaro Love Affair

Emanuel Ungaro’s Paris Fashion Week epitomised sultry feminism

If it’s sultry femininity you’re after, Emanuel Ungaro’s SS16 collection is just the ticket. As with Sicilian designer Fausto Puglisi’s Resort 2016 collection, what came of the latest show grasped the brand’s trademarks – ruching, chemise, ruffles and ultrafeminine frocks – but came combined with “modern versions of Neapolitan dressing”; the idea being that the pieces are what a woman would usually wear behind closed doors. To this effect, Puglisi took pretty chemise silks in white, pink and black and reimagined them into bodice-like structures complete with harness and all. Of course, the brand’s signature elegance remained apparent in a series of flawless sheer metallic frocks embellished with delicate pink petals. We are utterly spellbound.

A Moroccan Getaway With Kenzo

Kenzo’s SS16 show transported guests to a Moroccan-inspired paradise

Fusing photography, dance, film, music and language, Kenzo’s creativity makes for one of the most Instagram-worthy runway shows season upon season, and its spring/summer ‘16 spectacle was no exception. Held in a unique location that could have easily been mistaken for a tropical Moroccan riad, designers Humberto Leon and Carol Lim dreamt up bold digitalised patterns in hues of blue, yellow, white and red on loose-fitting frocks and co-ords, paired with knee-high leather cut-out sandals. All in all, the collection did not deviate from its usual outlandish approach to fashion – one we’re sure the brand’s cult celebrity following will be quick to snap up. We just can’t wait to see who will be first.

Guillaume Henry’s Nina Ricci Transformation

In just five years, Guillaume Henry transformed Carven into something amazing, and since taking the reins from Peter Copping as creative director of Nina Ricci, the brand stands in pretty good stead for an equally successful overhaul. For the label’s autumn/winter ’15 collection, Henry created a collection encompassing both the signature femininity of the brand, and a fresher, more modern feel.

Actress Romy Schneider was the muse for Nina Ricci’s SS16 sow

Now, after much anticipation, Mr Henry has done it again. The spring/summer 16 show took place last night, with more A-list FROW-ers than we could keep count of in attendance (fashion directors Grace Coddington and Carolina Issa included). This time, actress Romy Schneider and 90’s models were Guillaume’s muses, realised in structured silhouettes, vinyl coats and mesh tops. If we had to sum the show up, two words come to mind: modern simplicity.

Kendall Jenner And Gigi Hadid Steal The Show At Elie Saab

Kendall was a gothic vision as she floated down the runway in a full-length black embellished number, closely followed by model pal Gigi Hadid, whose winning look included a statement striped bomber jacket.







The collection was a sea of sheer fabrics, pussy bow-detailing, playful spring separates and stunning evening gowns – with Lily Donaldson modelling a stand-out red dress.

Vivienne Westwood’s Gold Label PFW Showcase







The English-born fashion designer has already got everyone talking with these fabulously bizarre designs, including a stunning veil with facial-feature embellishments.

Who would have thought we’d be seeing a hung-up coat strutting its stuff down the runway?







Sequins And Shine At Lanvin

Lanvin’s SS16 show was unapologetically glamourous, feminine and fun. Alber Elbaz’s OTT collection included sequin suit jackets, pop art printed minis and ruffled cocktail dresses. Bling was big with chandelier earrings, oversized necklaces and bows and corsages draped in gems all appearing. Style statement dressing at its very best – we love.

Ladylike glamour at Lanvin

We’re Coveting Chloe (Again)

We don’t know how Clare Waight Keller does it, but she does. Season after season. We’re of course talking about The Chloe Effect, which is the ability to design collections that everyone wants to wear. Case in point; this summer’s array of crochet, lace dresses, sweeping maxis and boho accessories, seen on everyone from Alexa Chung to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and seen everywhere from the streets of London to the Coachella field. And, for SS16, Clare Waight Keller has done it again.

The multi-coloured showstoppers are sure to be on the wishlists of our favourite trendsetters already

Chloe’s bohemian spirit was firmly intact, but this time there were injections of sportswear that felt fresh, wearable and oh-so-desirable. 90s sports jackets were paired with long, floral skirts; side-stripe trousers were worn with plunging, halterneck tops held together by straps tied in bows. Lace trims, khaki harem pants, raw-edged denim and billowing, rainbow-striped gowns were just some of the pieces that made us swoon. Last season’s white crochet minis were re-worked, too, while the finale showstoppers came in the form of ice-cream cloured dresses, scattered with tassels. Expect to see this entire collection on just about every blogger, A-lister and festival goer come spring.



Chloe’s SS16 collection mixed sportswear with the fashion house’s signature boho aesthetic

Dries Does Elegant Opulence

An explosion of pattern, colour and ruffles at the Dries Van Noten SS16 show

Dries Van Noten’s SS16 collection was an explosion of colour and pattern and a mash up of shapes. A lesson in layering, the models walked the runway in a combo of oversized coats, billowing trousers and eighties style silk shirts with bras worn on the outside. Beautiful abstract brocade patterns in gorgeous jewel tones appeared throughout and attention to detail was paid with the addition of forties style sunglasses, printed body stockings and popping colour platforms.

Hot pink bras and silk shirts seen at the Dries Van Noten SS16 show

Galliano’s Geisha Girls For Maison Margiela



Galliano’s punky take on fifties

For Margiela’s SS16 collection, Galliano gave us ladylike dressing with a beautifully trashy twist. 1950’s shapes – including sloping shoulder jackets, nipped-at-the-waist skirts and embellished dresses – were mixed up with safety pin blouses and fishnets. Using a mixture of male and female models, the looks were completed with beehive hairdos, punk inspired makeup and nods to Japenese geisha girls. It was Galliano at his finest.

Balmain Army:

Having chosen Gigi, Kendall and Jourdan as the faces of Balmain’s H&M collaboration, we’re always dying to see which galley of girls Olivier Rousteing will have walking this season’s runway. Last season saw the likes of Kendall, Gigi and Jourdan accompanied by Karlie Kloss, Lily Donaldson and Anna Ewers, so we’re not quite sure how he will live up to expectations..

Street Style:







As well as the runway shows, we’re chomping at the bit to see what the fash-pack will be wearing to attend Paris Fashion Week. If last season is anything to go by, we’re in for a treat!

The Row Showed At Paris Fashion Week:







To show their label, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen traded in their usual New York spot for one at Paris. This isn’t the first time the twins have unexpectedly decamped for Paris – they also demoted New York as the showing spot for their spring 2011 collection.

Wang Showed His Final Balenciaga Collection:







After a three year stint, American designer Alexander Wang has announced that this season will be the last time he will show a collection in collaboration with Balenciaga. The usual shows are always pretty headline-worthy, but we reckon this one will go out with an even bigger bang.

Paris Will Got A Makeover:







To mark the occasion, the city decked in posters marked “Fashion Loves Paris”, while the Eiffel Tower transformed into a special shimmery light show every Wednesday. Just when we thought the city couldn’t be any more romantic..