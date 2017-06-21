Buy into it before anyone else.

There’s something to be said for an under-the-radar brand. It’s got a lot to do with the fact that your friend’s are way less likely to turn up to that summer wedding wearing the same outfit as you. And our favourite new discovery? Oysho.

Oysho is owned by Zara. Yep, owned by Zara, priced like Zara, looks like Zara. It’s basically just a load of Zara beachwear-esque products – on a secret site *screams*.



From bikinis and one-pieces to floaty dresses, jewellery and sandals – it’s your new one-stop-shop for all of your holiday wardrobe needs. And the best bit? With prices starting at £7.99, you won’t blow your monthly budget.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

SEE: The Biggest Zara In UK Has Just Opened

Yep, basically Zara’s little sister, the chic beachwear on offer is like a holiday capsule wardrobe in itself.

Consider this your heads-up. Now, ssh…

