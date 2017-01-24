Nope, it's NOT Olivia...

The ‘borrowed from the boys’ trend is nothing new. Sharp blazers, straight-leg jeans, grungy band tees are just a few of the pieces that have gained cult sartorial status thanks, in no small part, to our boyfriends’ wardrobes.

However, our unrelenting appetite for all-things fashion means that, once again, we’re looking to the guys for style inspiration- only this time, we’ve set our sights on a somewhat older man.

Being a daddy’s girl’s all well and good but, if you want to be on-trend RN, Grandpa knows where it’s at.

Velvet smoking jackets, sleek slippers, and high-waist slacks are just some of this season’s most stand-out buys; all of which are common place in any gent’s wardrobe.

That said, it’s could-be bifocals and natty knits that’ve been a major hit with the A-list. Sienna’s £990 Chloé knit? Inspired.

Don’t fret, though; you don’t need a star’s salary to get in on the dapper action, as these frugal finds prove…

Grandad Jumpers

Give these knits an edgy overhaul with leather trousers or, for a prim take, try wearing with a lace pencil skirt and pointed flats.

Retro Specs

Alexa, Kendall, Chiara- to say geeky glasses have been given the It girl seal of approval would be a severe understatement.

Super-Slacks

Incredibly flattering and immeasurably comfortable, it’s no wonder these strides have become uniform for grandpas the world over…

Lé Smoking Jacket

Make Vincent Price your muse and invest in one of these velvet numbers for your next GNO. It’ll look debonair the part paired with cropped jeans and barely-there heels. Pipe optional.

Cool, huh?