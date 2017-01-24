This Is Officially Everyone’s New Wardrobe Muse

Bridie Wilkins
By

Nope, it's NOT Olivia...

The ‘borrowed from the boys’ trend is nothing new. Sharp blazers, straight-leg jeans, grungy band tees are just a few of the pieces that have gained cult sartorial status thanks, in no small part, to our boyfriends’ wardrobes.

However, our unrelenting appetite for all-things fashion means that, once again, we’re looking to the guys for style inspiration- only this time, we’ve set our sights on a somewhat older man.

Being a daddy’s girl’s all well and good but, if you want to be on-trend RN, Grandpa knows where it’s at.

Velvet smoking jackets, sleek slippers, and high-waist slacks are just some of this season’s most stand-out buys; all of which are common place in any gent’s wardrobe.

That said, it’s could-be bifocals and natty knits that’ve been a major hit with the A-list. Sienna’s £990 Chloé knit? Inspired.

Don’t fret, though; you don’t need a star’s salary to get in on the dapper action, as these frugal finds prove…

Grandad Jumpers 

Left, Sienna Miller; Right, Jumper, £60, Topshop Boutique

Give these knits an edgy overhaul with leather trousers or, for a prim take, try wearing with a lace pencil skirt and pointed flats.

Retro Specs 

Left, Chiara Ferragni; Right, Glasses, £12, ASOS

Alexa, Kendall, Chiara- to say geeky glasses have been given the It girl seal of approval would be a severe understatement.

Super-Slacks

Left, Man Repeller; Right, Trousers, £49.99, Mango

Incredibly flattering and immeasurably comfortable, it’s no wonder these strides have become uniform for grandpas the world over…

Lé Smoking Jacket

Left, Mollie King; Right, Blazer, £89.99, Zara

Make Vincent Price your muse and invest in one of these velvet numbers for your next GNO. It’ll look debonair the part paired with cropped jeans and barely-there heels. Pipe optional.

Cool, huh?