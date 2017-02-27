There Seemed To Be A Running Theme On The Oscars Red Carpet

One accessory, a blue ribbon pin, seemed to keep popping up on the carpet. But what did it mean...?

It’s safe to say that this awards season has been a political one.

What with Meryl Streep’s fist-pumping speech, the continual commentary surrounding the US election and the controversial #MuslimBan, there’s been a lot for the A-list to talk about.

The 89th annual Academy Awards is proving no different. Taking to the red carpet for the Oscars on Sunday night, a running theme quickly emerged.

At first glance, it was a typical sea of designer gowns. But after taking a closer look, you might have noticed that a number of the celebrities had added a blue ribbon to their frocks.

But, what did it mean?

Well, they were actually championing the American Civil Liberties Union.

Ruth Negga was the first to take the cause onto the carpet, wearing the pin on her dramatic red Valentino gown.

Stylist Karla Welch, who also dressed Karlie Kloss for the occasion, took to Instagram to boast about the accessory that she was most proud to be working with.

The accessory I'm most proud of #ACLU #MegaNegga A post shared by Karla Welch (@karlawelchstylist) on Feb 26, 2017 at 2:24pm PST

According to PEOPLE, the ribbons are part of the civil rights organisation’s latest initiative, ‘Stand with ACLU’.

In a statement for the publication, the organisation explained that nominees, presenters, musicians and guests were encouraged to wear it to show their support ‘for the rights and civil liberties guaranteed by the Constitution to everyone in the United States.’

It’s great to see that the stars are continuing to use their platform to speak out on important topics.