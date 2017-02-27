Oscars 2017: The Most Stylish (And Quirky) Accessories

Shoes, bags, jewellery... You name it, we spotted it and wanted it

The style at this year’s Oscars extravaganza was on point. So much so, we’ve decided to dedicate a whole article to the accessories worn by the stars. They’re *that* good.

We loved Emma Stone’s political pin

Celebrities were decked out in the finest jewellery, some so expensive and valuable the diamonds came with actual bodyguards.

Dazzling drop earrings or gem encrusted chokers were the big trends of the night with stars such as Emma Stone and Janelle Monae showing off gorgeous looks.

Janelle’s golden headband and mega choker perfectly complemented her bejewelled gown, the gems just about covering the singer’s modesty.

Red carpet pro Ruth Negga matched her lipstick to her blood-red earrings and headband giving the star a dramatic finish.

Fifty Shades babe Dakota Johnson told reporters her Cartier gems had come “from a museum” and they even had their own bodyguards,

As well as rocking a pair of stunning Art Deco-inspired chandelier earrings, Emma Stone made a political statement with her extras. The teeny gold pin attached below her left strap showed support for Planned Parenthood.

Bond actress Naomie Harris wore glittering drop earrings but kept her décolletage free of jewels to let her dress do the talking.

The star’s shoes also caught our attention thanks to their quirky mismatched straps. Look at those diamonds!

All in all the accessories of the Oscars 2017 were so good they deserved their own award.