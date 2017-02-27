Oscars 2017: All The Dresses From Elton John’s After Party

16 images

It was a case of all WHITE on the night for this lot

Now the mammoth awards show that is the Oscars is over, it’s all about the after parties. Elton John’s annual AIDS Foundation bash took place in LA and stars who didn’t attend the main event happily rocked up to enjoy some Oscars fun.

Elton John’s is the swankiest way to watch the awards ceremony

The show, which lasts for almost four hours, was screen at Elton’s party over a fancy dinner and drinks.

See: Dakota Johnson Gets Compared to Lord Elrond At The Oscars

Celebs such as Lea Michele and Ruby Rose attended, showing off their amazing figures in sheer gowns. Brit songbird Leona Lewis looked incredible in a sparkling strapless number while Victoria’s Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio wowed in champagne-hued silk.

After the party it’s the… after party!

Many celebs chose work with Elton John’s theme, picking gowns in the sharpest white. Downton Abbey’s Michelle Dockery slipped into a cut-out column dress, leaving her dark hair loose. OITNB’s Laverne Cox gave excellent red/white carpet style in a sparkly black dress and flawless beauty.