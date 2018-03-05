31 images

Margot Robbie, we bow down...

The Oscars 2018 are finally upon us, and all eyes are on the red carpet to see the arrival of Hollywood’s A-list in their dazzlingly best…

Taking place at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, the 90th annual Academy Awards arrivals kicked off in fitting style, with all eyes on J.Law (who in true, traditional Jennifer Lawrence Oscars fashion has become a viral meme again because she’s just so damn relatable), in a dark metallic Dior gown, featuring some barely there spaghetti straps for just the right amount of of 90s nostalgia.

The Oscar winning actress kicked off the metallic trend on the red carpet, with Sandra Bullock (in Louis Vuitton), Lupita Nyong’o (in Versace) and Gal Gadot (in Givenchy), all following suit in shimmering metallics – no doubt referencing the infamous golden statuette – with Twitter in overdrive calling Lupita an actual IRL Oscar, which tbf, is pretty accurate.

Alongside metallics, the A-list went all in with the lace embellishment, full skirts and white and blush tones in a nod to bridal wear: Allison Williams (Armani Privé), Mira Sorvino, Camila Alves (Vivienne Westwood) and Margot Robbie (in an incredible Chanel Haute Couture gown) all opted for silhouettes that wouldn’t look out of place walking down the aisle.

And in one epic Oscars takeover, Nicole Kidman slayed in a vivid blue Armani Privé gown with romantic oversized bow detail and proved once again, she owns the red carpet. Talking about Oscars Moments, can we all please take a second to remember this gem from last year, when Nicole Kidman taught us all how to clap…

Scroll down to see the best Oscars 2018 red carpet looks….