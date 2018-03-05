Margot Robbie, we bow down...
The Oscars 2018 are finally upon us, and all eyes are on the red carpet to see the arrival of Hollywood’s A-list in their dazzlingly best…
Taking place at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles, the 90th annual Academy Awards arrivals kicked off in fitting style, with all eyes on J.Law (who in true, traditional Jennifer Lawrence Oscars fashion has become a viral meme again because she’s just so damn relatable), in a dark metallic Dior gown, featuring some barely there spaghetti straps for just the right amount of of 90s nostalgia.
The Oscar winning actress kicked off the metallic trend on the red carpet, with Sandra Bullock (in Louis Vuitton), Lupita Nyong’o (in Versace) and Gal Gadot (in Givenchy), all following suit in shimmering metallics – no doubt referencing the infamous golden statuette – with Twitter in overdrive calling Lupita an actual IRL Oscar, which tbf, is pretty accurate.
Alongside metallics, the A-list went all in with the lace embellishment, full skirts and white and blush tones in a nod to bridal wear: Allison Williams (Armani Privé), Mira Sorvino, Camila Alves (Vivienne Westwood) and Margot Robbie (in an incredible Chanel Haute Couture gown) all opted for silhouettes that wouldn’t look out of place walking down the aisle.
And in one epic Oscars takeover, Nicole Kidman slayed in a vivid blue Armani Privé gown with romantic oversized bow detail and proved once again, she owns the red carpet. Talking about Oscars Moments, can we all please take a second to remember this gem from last year, when Nicole Kidman taught us all how to clap…
Scroll down to see the best Oscars 2018 red carpet looks….
Margot Robbie Oscars 2018 Red Carpet
Margot Robbie in Chanel
Emma Stone Oscars 2018 Red Carpet
Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton
Jennifer Lawrence Oscars 2018 Red Carpet
Jennifer Lawrence in Dior
Greta Gerwig Oscars 2018 Red Carpet
Greta Gerwig in Rodarte
Gal Gadot Oscars 2018 Red Carpet
Gal Gadot in Givenchy
Zendaya Oscars 2018 Red Carpet
Zendaya in Giambattista Valli
Nicole Kidman Oscars 2018 Red Carpet
Nicole Kidman in Armani Privé
Emily Blunt Oscars 2018 Red Carpet
Emily Blunt in Alexander McQueen
Jennifer Garner Oscars 2018 Red Carpet
Jennifer Garner in Versace
Camilla Alves Oscars 2018 Red Carpet
Camilla Alves in Vivienne Westwood
Helen Mirren Oscars 2018 Red Carpet
Allison Williams Oscars 2018 Red Carpet 31
Allison Williams in Armani Prive
Blanca Blanco Oscars 2018 Red Carpet
Blanca Blanco in Atria Couture
Taraji P Henson Oscars 2018 Red Carpet
Taraji P Henson in Vera Wang
Saoirse Ronan Oscars 2018 Red Carpet
Saoirse Ronan in Calvin Klein
Sandra Bullock Oscars 2018 Red Carpet
Sandra Bullock in Louis Vuitton
Leslie Mann Oscars 2018 Red Carpet
Leslie Mann in Zac Posen
Salma Hayek Oscars 2018 Red Carpet
Salma Hayek in Gucci
Laura Dern Oscars 2018 Red Carpet
Laura Dern in Calvin Klein
Couple Oscars 2018 Red Carpet 30
Jane Fonda Oscars 2018 Red Carpet
Jane Fonda in Balmain
Danai Gurira Oscars 2018 Red Carpet
Danai Gurira in Gabriela Hearst
Meryl Streep Oscars 2018 Red Carpet
Meryl Streep in Dior
Lupita Nyongo Oscars 2018 Red Carpet
Lupita Nyongo in Versace
Mary J Blige Oscars 2018 Red Carpet
Mary J Blige in Versace
Timothee Chalamet Oscars 2018 Red Carpet
Timothee Chalamet in Berluti
Viola Davis Oscars 2018 Red Carpet
Viola Davis in Michael Kors
Tom Holland Oscars 2018 Red Carpet
Tom Holland in Hermès
Whoopi Goldberg Oscars 2018 Red Carpet
Whoopi Goldberg in Christian Siriano
Elizabeth Moss Oscars 2018 Red Carpet
Elizabeth Moss in Dior
Daniel Kaluuya Oscars 2018 Red Carpet
Daniel Kaluuya in Brunello Cucinelli