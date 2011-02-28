Oscars 2011: The Best Dressed
Last night in LA, the awards ceremony we’ve all been waiting for took place, and the red carpet was awash with Hollywood’s finest wearing amazing gowns at the Oscars 2011. Natalie Portman went straight to her favourite label – and creators of the Black Swan’s costumes – Rodarte, for the divine purple dress she wore to pick up the Best Actress gong. Host Anne Hathaway started the night in a scarlet, bustle-back Valentino dress before a whopping seven costume changes throughout the event, including a fringed Oscar de la Renta frock and a Lanvin tux. The lucky lady even had Valentino himself on hand during her red-carpet walk, perhaps to prevent any possible wardrobe malfunctions!
Teen style sensation Hailee Steinfeld looked like a princess in a tulle ballgown she co-designed with Marchesa for the occasion, and worked the red carpet like a pro – you’d never know it was her first Oscar appearance. Last but not least, queen of red-carpet high fashion Cate Blanchett combined elegance and edge with a lilac embellished Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci creation. Mila Kunis and Scarlett Johansson continued the purple trend, Scarlett in lace Dolce & Gabbana and Mila in plunging Elie Saab Couture. Our other favourites? Sandra Bullock in red Vera Wang and Michelle Williams in shimmering Chanel. Of course, there’s about a million more dresses to drool over – and that’s not including the after-parties – so check out our Oscar gallery. Picking your favourite is not going to be easy! GG