Your One-Stop Halloween Shop Is Here

It's spookily good...

We’ve been on the Halloween countdown since summer tbh, but now we literally can’t contain our excitement.

We may be too old for trick-or-treating, boo, but this means instead we can get dressed up and go out instead of waiting to hand out chocolate, which in reality we would have eaten by the time anyone actually gets to the door anyway.

Skeleton dress, £12.99, New Look

So, what to go as this year? A basic witch? A CBA cat? Or maybe just a Wednesday Addams all black kinda vibe? The possibilities are endless, but New Look has just made your life a whole lot easier with their one-stop-shop. Cheers, guys!

They’ve dedicated a whole section on their website especially to Halloween and it’s taken any stress away from knowing what to actually wear. Amazing, right? And you can shop it right now, here.

Pumpkin bunting, £4.99, New Look

There’s hundreds of spooky pieces, from skeleton dresses to bunting for your p.a.r.t.y and want to know the best part? The collection starts from just £1.75. Yup, really

Red over the knee boots, £44.99, New Look

If you don’t want to go all out and get a proper costume then you can just get some of this season’s hottest buys and style them up. These red thigh highs will see you through Halloween night, and beyond.

Face paint kit, £4.99, New Look

And if in doubt, just add face paint, obvs. Black lips are an instant win so just add this to your outfit and voila, you’ll be instantly Halloween-ready.

If you’ve got it haunt it, girls…Happy Halloween!