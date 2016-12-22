Topshop And Olivia Burton Are Offering Up An Amazing Christmas Treat
Fancy getting your Olivia Burton watch personalised for free? Better head down to Topshop Oxford Circus then...
If you’re anything like us, you’ll be wanting a gorgeous new watch for Christmas. And if you’re anything like us, you’ll already have Olivia Burton‘s beautiful designs firmly on your radar.
The brand’s super chic timepieces have become firm Instagram favourites ever since it launched back in 2012, winning over rose-gold fanatics and large dial devotees everywhere.
Read: Best High Street Watches…
And we’ve got news. Because Olivia Burton has just opened its first ever concession in Topshop’s Oxford Circus flagship store, meaning you can browse your dream watches online and then try before you buy for the first time ever…
Ah-mazing.
And as an extra special Christmas treat, the new concession space is also offering a complimentary personalisation service with hand embossing onto selected watch leather straps. Yep, it’s usually £30 when you buy online, but up until Christmas day you can get it in store for FREE.
Woop!
Simply write down what you’d like written on your strap (could be your name or your initials) and watch as the Olivia Burton team emboss it right before your eyes… Perfect Christmas pressie or what?
But we warn you – with SO many pretty straps and dials to choose from, you’ll be spoilt for choice. Will it be a floral dial and grey leather strap? Rose gold and black? The combinations are endless.
With prices starting at £70, this is one seriously affordable way to add a bit of luxe into your life.
Better let Santa know, ASAP…