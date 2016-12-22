Topshop And Olivia Burton Are Offering Up An Amazing Christmas Treat

Fancy getting your Olivia Burton watch personalised for free? Better head down to Topshop Oxford Circus then...

If you’re anything like us, you’ll be wanting a gorgeous new watch for Christmas. And if you’re anything like us, you’ll already have Olivia Burton‘s beautiful designs firmly on your radar.

The brand’s super chic timepieces have become firm Instagram favourites ever since it launched back in 2012, winning over rose-gold fanatics and large dial devotees everywhere.

The newest addition to the OB Family has arrived featuring a teeny tiny 3D Bee. Are you a Queen Bee? 🐝 [Queen Bee Grey Dial & Rose Gold £135] A photo posted by Olivia Burton (@oliviaburtonwatches) on Nov 5, 2016 at 1:52am PDT

And we’ve got news. Because Olivia Burton has just opened its first ever concession in Topshop’s Oxford Circus flagship store, meaning you can browse your dream watches online and then try before you buy for the first time ever…

Ah-mazing.

And as an extra special Christmas treat, the new concession space is also offering a complimentary personalisation service with hand embossing onto selected watch leather straps. Yep, it’s usually £30 when you buy online, but up until Christmas day you can get it in store for FREE.

Pastel perfection at our beautiful Watch Bar in @Topshop Oxford Circus 🌸 [We're offering complimentary personalisation on your last minute gifts!] #oliviaburton A photo posted by Olivia Burton (@oliviaburtonwatches) on Dec 21, 2016 at 3:09am PST

Woop!

Simply write down what you’d like written on your strap (could be your name or your initials) and watch as the Olivia Burton team emboss it right before your eyes… Perfect Christmas pressie or what?

We'll be back at @theofficialselfridges Oxford Street tomorrow for more complimentary personalisation and Instabooth action 📸🌸 [Find us on Lower Ground] #OliviaBurtonXSelfridges #FeelingFestive #GiftIdeas A photo posted by Olivia Burton (@oliviaburtonwatches) on Dec 3, 2016 at 9:40am PST

But we warn you – with SO many pretty straps and dials to choose from, you’ll be spoilt for choice. Will it be a floral dial and grey leather strap? Rose gold and black? The combinations are endless.

With prices starting at £70, this is one seriously affordable way to add a bit of luxe into your life.

Better let Santa know, ASAP…