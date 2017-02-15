From VB’s new season must-haves to SJP’s Carrie homage, consider this your ultimate New York Fashion Week cheat sheet…

‘Emancipation with optimism’ is the name of Victoria Beckham’s AW17 game and man, is it the wardrobe respite we needed. A self-proclaimed move away from bodycon and all of its restricting connotations, the collection (reminiscent of a London gentlemen’s club) saw models sport billowing overcoats, heritage tweeds, buckled brogues and boxy top handle bags- juxtaposed with chiffon skirts as light as air and with a hot pink boot thrown in for good measure. We’re not sure if damage control for brand Beckham was atop of her list of post-show goals, but the rave reviews it received (and the fact David and the kids were sat FROW-side) have certainly gone a long way to drown out the negative noise of late.

Extra! Extra! Read all about it! Remember Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic Dior newspaper dress that made not one, but two appearances on Sex And The City? Well, at Prabal Gurung, Sarah Jessica Parker stole the show in a reworked version of the frock that had everyone talking about how good she looked. Obviously this is a hint that you miss SATC just as much as us and a third installment is definitely on the way, eh SJP?!

Mr Wang made sure everyone knew there’d be #NoAfterParty following his autumn/winter fashion showcase. The invite said so, the wristbands said so- heck, even the models tights said so. So what did he do? Made the show a party in its own right, obvs. Peroni kegs offset the flashbulb frenzy that erupted as stars partied the night away, while King Kylie (Jenner) added another string to her bow as DJ (of course she did). We feel bad for Victoria Beckham, whose 10am post-Wang show likely had the most hungover attendees of all time.

Raf Simons’ debut at Calvin Klein was one of the most anticipated of the season, but it was guest Kate Bosworth’s nod to nostalgia that made for the biggest talking point. Big statement, we know, but complete with a CK t-shirt (featuring the new logo no less) and mid-wash jeans, her outfit was just too good. Of course, the main selling point for us has to be the fact that we can recreate the entire thing without going bankrupt…

The classic cardi’s got a bit of a bad rep. We mean, librarians and grannies ain’t your typical trendsetters but, this weekend, the sweater made its debut as one of this season’s most versatile layering pieces. Take Alexa; the fashionista wore hers tied around her neck like a scarf.

And Olivia? Wrapped around her waist like a belt. Key: go for the ‘I just woke up like this’ look and wear as an accessory.

If protesting is indeed the new brunch, then it’s no surprise street stylers have reinvented themselves as modern-day Suffragettes. Using NYFW as the perfect platform to get their message across, the sartorially-blessed showgoers sported tees and jackets emblazoned with ‘Feminist AF’ like badges of honour, akin to the sashes worn by their Votes For Women predecessors. Pay homage with one of these cool tees…

Not many brands can boast the fact drinking games have created in their honour but, then again, not every brand is Self-Portrait. When you compare it to the likes of Oscar De La Renta, the label is practically a newborn on the fashion circuit, having only been created in 2012. However, its meteoric rise to styledom has been accelerated by, not only an impressive roster of A-list fans (here’s looking at you, Kirsten Stewart, Beyoncé, Rachel McAdams and Michelle Obama), but also its almost affordable price tags; making it the go-to brand for occasion frocks that actually look high end. Fast-forward four years and Self-Portrait has finally made its NYFW catwalk debut, leaving those of us who’ve already invested in a piece feeling p-r-etty smug. Now though, there’s edgy separates to choose from too, meaning every day can be a Self-Portrait day. Oh, and did we mention SP’s just launched a killer shoe collection?