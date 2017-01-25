NTAs 2017: Pregnant Rochelle Humes Looked Amazing In Navy

We're loving Marvin's wife's NTAs look!

Dressing for a big red carpet event must be nerve-wracking enough without having worry about finding a frock to accommodate your baby bump. Not for Rochelle Humes who nailed the task with ease at the National Television Awards.

Pregnant Rochelle Humes could be the best dressed NTAs guest!

The beautiful mumma rocked up to the NTAs in London looking incredibly stylish. Cradling her blossoming bump, Roch confidently posed for paps wearing a stunning off-the-shoulder navy gown.

The floor-length dress featured dazzling crystal embellishment down the sleeves of the dramatic cape add-on.

She looked super chic in bump-fitting blue

Me and bump are out out #beachparty #NYE #29weeks 🎉🌊 A photo posted by R O C H E L L E H U M E S (@rochellehumes) on Dec 31, 2016 at 6:05am PST

Rochelle beauty was equally perfect. The star swept her long hair up, leaving tendrils to frame the face. Flawless make up with pretty pink accents helped lift her deep blue gown. Pinky nails finished the look.

She might just be a contender for best dressed of the whole night with this bump-loving blue look.