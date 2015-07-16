Now We Know How Kate Middleton Survives In Heels

Kate Middleton is one of those women who looks calm, collected and, well, gorgeous in any situation. This includes when she’s spent three days of royal duties on the trot wearing sky-high heels.

Somehow, the Duchess of Cambridge seems to remain unaffected by days upon days in designer courts, and is never papped slipping on comfy flats after hours on her feet.





Kate Middleton is rarely seen out of her sky-high courts

Kate even survived on stilettos throughout both pregnancies, and emerged from the Lindo Wing back in May with Princess Charlotte in her arms and a pair of beige heels on her feet. Just how.

So really, what is her secret?

Well, we’ve heard that the 33-year-old has been relying on Alice Bow insoles to keep her going, after the Duchess was spotted stocking up on them during a recent trip to London.

The Duchess is said to be a huge fan of Alice Bow insoles, which keep her walking in comfort

‘Kate recently bought several pairs of Alice Bow insoles at the Selfridges department store in London,’ a sourc told Us Weekly. ‘She picked up versions of the insole for both flat shoes and heels in an assortment of colours.’

We’ve all used insoles to stop our feet slipping around in heels that might be a teeny-bit-to-big. But Kate is said to be a huge fan of the slip-in insoles, that save her feet on a regular basis.

And unsurprisingly, the company told Royal Watch that it’s seen a massive surge in sales since Kate’s secret was outed.

Kate Middleton even emerged from the Lindo Wing in her heels – now that’s dedication

A spokesman for the company added: “There has been talk of the Duchess wearing the insoles, but we cannot comment either way. We have seen a massive surge in site visits however.’

The insoles are all handmade in Britain by designer Rachel Bowditch, are made from the finest Italian leather and promise ‘long lasting comfort and confidence.’ Sounds good to us.





Alice Bow insoles promise comfort for those long days wearing high heels

We’ve also just found out why Kate’s not been wearing her trusty wedges much lately.

After months of watching the Princess rock her favourite Stuart Weitzman wedges on royal boat trips, to meet and greets and down the park with George, they seem to have myseriously disappeared from Kate’s shoe-drobe. And the Queen is the culprit.

Kate Middlston’s insoles obsession has obviously had ‘The Kate Effect’

‘The Queen isn’t a fan of wedged shoes,’ said a source. ‘She really doesn’t like them and it’s well known among the women in the family.’

And when Her Royal Highness speaks, you listen. Good move, Kate.

The Queen was *not* a fan of Kate’s wedges…