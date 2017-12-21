Kim Kardashian Took Us All On A Tour Of North West’s Wardrobe And We Want Her Hand-Me-Downs

Yes, we’re getting fashion envy from a toddler...

She may have competition from Harper Beckham and Blue Ivy, but there’s no denying it – North West has to be the most stylish toddler around.

From casually throwing a Balmain blazer over her tutu on her way to ballet to often digging into her Hermés bag collection, North West has a designer wardrobe of dreams.

So much so in fact that the four and a half year-old’s wardrobe is actually being archived.

Yes, really. Kim Kardashian has spent this week rifling through her daughter’s couture, taking to Snapchat to share some of North West’s best looks.

Disclaimer: you’re about to feel incredibly depressed (and envious).

My little lady A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Dec 3, 2017 at 2:28pm PST

‘I am archiving all of North’s looks…,’ Kim explained, picking up each item and asking, ‘Remember this?’

From that Balmain sequin bomber jacket and pink fur coat to her custom-made Alexander Wang look and the Givenchy number that she wore to Paris Fashion Week in 2014, the Snapchats are enough to give any fashionista some serious inspiration (and goals).

And if you found it depressing enough that a four and a half year old has a better wardrobe than you could even hope for, you’re not going to like what’s coming. North West is also beating us in the career stakes – doing her first cover interview just this year for Interview magazine.

Posing alongside her mother, North West was interviewed by a host of celebrity children, even having some of her artwork featured in the publication.

Again – she’s four and a half.

If you’ll excuse us, we’re off to cry into our highstreet wardrobes…