Nike Just Launched Their First Plus Size Collection – Do You Rate It?

Will you be purchasing?

While up and down the high street some of our favourite stores have been doing plus size collections for years (think ASOS Curve, RI Plus and New Look Curve), sportswear brands have been lagging behind when it comes to offering a more inclusive size range.

Until now… Today, Nike have revealed the launch of their very first plus-size range for women.

“Nike recognises that women are stronger, bolder and more outspoken than ever. In today’s world, sport is no longer something that she does, it’s who she is. The days where we have to add ‘female’ before ‘athlete’ are over. She is an athlete, period. And having helped fuel this cultural shift, we celebrate these athletes’ diversity, from ethnicity to body shape,” the brand said in a statement.

Designed to be the perfect fit for sizes X to 3XL, the collection includes leggings, tops, shorts, jackets and sports bras.

For their new range, Nike has enlisted the help of two influencers to spread the word, Grace Victory and Danielle Vanier.

Both stars took to Instagram and their respective blogs to share the exciting news (and they looked pretty amazing in the process).

When it comes to how Nike have gone about designing the brand, they have been very particular.

“When we design for plus size, we aren’t just proportionately making our products larger. That doesn’t work because as we know, everyone’s weight distribution is different,” Helen Boucher, vice president of women’s training apparel explained.

Fingers crossed other sportswear brands will follow suit.