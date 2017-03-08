Nike Launches First Hijab For Muslim Athletes

The first major athletic band to design a performance hijab.

Following last week’s news that Nike will launch a plus size active wear range for women, comes another boundary-pushing announcement from the brand.

Inspired by Saudi Arabian runner Sarah Attar who competed in the 2012 London Olympics wearing a hijab, the sportswear giant today revealed details of their Pro Hijab.

The pull-on design is made from stretchy fabric and is designed top be both lightweight, breathable and won’t move when the wearer is active.

Available in three colour options: black, grey and obsidian, it will hit stores in 2018.

The high-performance hijab was tested by pro-athletes from across the Middle east including Emirati figure skater Zahra Lari and Egyptian running coach Manal Rostom.

Lari, a hopeful for the Winter Olympics, took to Instagram to share the exciting news.

“Can’t believe this is finally here!! I’m super super excited to announce the Nike Pro hijab!! So proud to be part of this incredible journey,” Lari wrote.

Earlier this year, Nike made a number of hijabi women the stars of an ad for Nike Middle East.

“The Nike Pro Hijab may have been more than a year in the making, but its impetus can be traced much further back, to an ongoing cultural shift that has seen more women than ever embracing sport,” said Nike in a statement.