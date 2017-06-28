Wait until you see them

We’ve been talking trainers for some time now, but this summer it’s time to slip into the ultimate trophy trainer. Yep, the Nike Air Max Thea is said to be the most searched trainer on Google.

The street style set has been championing the look since 2015, but when we spotted some of our fave celebs stepping out in these must-have kicks – Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin and Olivia Palermo make up just a few of the Air Max Thea’s ever-growing celebrity fan base – we couldn’t help but take note. It’s official, this Nike shoe is firmly on the fashion map and it’s not too hard to see why.

Trainers, £54, Net-a-porter

First up, comfort. It’s the style that just keeps on giving. Unlike some more rigid fashion-focused trainers that in fact provide little (or no) support, the sleek design has actual cushioned technology. Yep, an A-List-approved footwear trend that is actually a treat for the feet – what’s not to love?.

Trainers, £90, ASOS

Not only that, you can take your pick from the neutral styles that are ideal for throwing on with your denim skirt or ankle-grazing skinny jeans. Or, for those looking for something high-shine and metallic for extra impact, there’s plenty of styles to suit.

Trainers, £110, Net-a-porter

Take your cue from Kendall and team a nude pair with top-to-toe white for easy summer dressing, or change-up your festival outfit and trade in your wellies for this ultra-chic pair of kicks and finish with denim shorts, a khaki utility jacket and bralet. How to add a fashion edge to your look? We’re wearing ours with floral maxi dresses and lightweight knits to get our fix.

Whichever way you choose to wear yours, just be sure to snap ‘em up fast, we’re predicting a very short shelf life…