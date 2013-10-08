Nicole Scherzinger Wows At The Pride Of Britain Awards

Nicole Scherzinger looked absolutely knockout as she hit the red carpet at the Pride Of Britain Awards 2013 last night.

The X Factor judge, who was at the event to present an award, showcased her out of this world bod in a stunning Amanda Wakeley strapless velvet column dress complete with sultry sheer side panel. Talk about va-va-voom!

However, it wasn’t just her dress giving us the green eyed monster, but her seriously impressive tan too – we’ve got a sneaky feeling there was a fair bit off sunbathing going in Antiqua for judge’s houses!

Highlighting her gorgeous bronzed skin even further was the stars new glossy caramel locks, which were styled perfectly into her trademark loose curls.

Looking this off-the-scale hot, the countdown is on to see what she rocks up to at the live shows. Only 5 days to go people!

By Sarah Ridge

