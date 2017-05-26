And of course we want them ALL...

Words by Lexxi Davis

Don’t you just love that feeling when you find that one store who know the way to your shoe loving heart?

This summer, Next is that store.

See: Miss Selfridge Just Dropped EVERYTHING Into A Flash Sale

And we’re not the only ones to notice the British brand’s epic offering… Insta has been flooded with snaps of their hero styles.

Like these pompom flats that have become a firm fave with girls on the ‘gram.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

Black Pom Point Babouche Shoes, £32, Next

With embroidered and pom pom embellished styles taking over this summer, Next have well and truly won #FWIS style for days in the sun.

Catch my mini @nextofficial haul on my stories before it disappears. Everything can be found on my shop page; petitesideofstyle.com/shop 🌾 http://liketk.it/2rkan @liketoknow.it #sharewithnext #liketkit #WWWspring30 A post shared by JOANNE LEWIS 🌙 (@petitesideofstyle) on May 11, 2017 at 1:32am PDT

We’re all obsessing over these could-be-designer mule sandals. (That also come in a dreamy metallic colour too.)

Circle Ring Leather Mule Sandals, £38, Next

And if Chloe-esque flats aren’t good enough, this hot pink pair should be the perfect fix for your summer sandal needs.

Tassels and pinks are today's kinda vibe 🌺🌼😄 @nextofficial #spring #blogger #next A post shared by Lydia May (@lydiamayjeffery) on Apr 18, 2017 at 6:39am PDT

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

Instant summer in just one beautifully crafted pair of tasseled slip ons. The dream!

Pink Tassel Mule Sandals, £45, Next

Embellished, embroidered AND tasseled! These popping pink mules were made for that #flatlay (and if pink is too much for you, they come in a cool blue and white colour-way, too.

So if any of these beauties take your fancy, you better add to basket quick as we predict a sell out…