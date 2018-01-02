The New Primark SS18 Drop You Can Actually Wear Already

...And it starts from £3 - THANK YOU fashion gods!

If you’re anything like us, you’ve been hit by the January blues – hard.

Every year we know that after the ‘New Year, New Me’ diet resolutions have been broken with left over Quality Street (even if they are the crappy ones nobody wants, natch we now want them) the time between now and spring that can only be filled with more resolution breaking – like spending.

Enter: Primark’s brand spanking new collection.

Tan Coat, £25, Primark

Striped Shirt, £10, Primark

Yep, we may have a combined loose change and bank balance of £7.89 with a side order of hey, we’re £364 overdrawn, but that isn’t stopping us. Thankfully for us all, the Queens at Primark have started dropping their totally amazing new spring/summer18 collection already, saving us all from a serious spout of shopping FOMO and having to wear sequins for the foreseeable.

Denim Jacket, £18, Primark

Spotty Top, £6, Primark

Cream Jeans, £15, Primark

Sandals, £6, Primark

With coloured denim freshening up our gloomy ‘drobes, sassy checks, spots and stripes we’ll be able to filter in to our existing outfits, and accessories that are so spenny looking they’ll make sure all eyes are on your outfit rather than your new year eye bags. There’s literally everything you need. Still not convinced? It starts from just £3, people. Yep, you read correctly, £3!

We predict these wonder-buys will fly off the shelves so screenshot them pronto to save them in your camera roll ready for when you dare to brave the shops – we’re def not ready for that either, hurry up and get online Primark. Anyway, here’s our spring/summer faves…

The Coloured Denim Jacket

Yellow Jacket, £15, Primark

Because if we can’t get vitamin D from the Great British weather, we’ll try to brighten up our day and inject some energy in to our outfit instead. Yellow denim is going to be key for spring.

The Striped Dress

Striped Dress, £15, Primark

New year, new love for everything striped, and we’re sold once again thanks to this stick-of-rock inspired number. The wrap over and long sleeves makes it ideal to layer over a polo neck knit and mom jeans for now, and simply whip them off come spring.

The Round Bag

Round Bag, £10, Primark

We’ve all got our hearts set on getting the ‘Pixie’ Chloé bag, but at £1,055 a pop we’ll pass, cheers. So, what do we do about the circle shaped hole in our wardrobes? We get our hands (quite literally) on this winner of a designer dupe for a tenner *swoon.

The Checked Coat

Check coat, £30, Primark

We’ve all got used to the Prince of Wales and the heritage check, but this year it’s all about the colour block. This clashing yellow and green number is so chic you’ll want to wear it all year round. At £15 the cost-per-wear will be mere pennies.

Shout out to Primark for helping us click refresh on our wardrobes because ya know, new year, new us, or whatever…

Happy shopping!