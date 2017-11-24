We Just Found Your Winter Coat In New Look’s Black Friday Sale

By

This faux shearing number is BEAUT...

In case you haven’t noticed, it’s Black Friday. And for us, that means a whole new winter wardrobe. YAAASSS.

New Look joined the sale earlier this week, and now they’ve got an ah-mazing 25% off everything. There’s a lot to look through, so we thought we’d share our favourite deal with you.

See: Black Friday Clothing Deals You’ll Want To Know About

We don’t know about you, but we think Black Friday is a great time to nab pricier items at a discount. So that’s why we’re all over this faux shearling aviator.

Originally £49.99, it’s now £37.49. And wanna know the best bit? It comes in five different colours – tan, black, mink, burgundy and pink.

See: Topshop Black Friday Deals You Won’t Want To Miss

Check ’em all out here…

Tan Faux Shearling Aviator Jacket

WAS £49.99, BUY NOW £37.49

Mink Faux Shearling Aviator Jacket

WAS £49.99, BUY NOW £37.49

Black Faux Shearling Aviator Jacket

WAS £49.99, BUY NOW £37.49

Burgundy Faux Shearling Aviator Jacket

WAS £49.99, BUY NOW £37.49

Pink Faux Shearling Aviator Jacket

WAS £49.99, BUY NOW £37.49

Make sure you keep checking back at LOOK for the best Black Friday deals, as we’ll be constantly searching the ‘net over the next few days.