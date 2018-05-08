Get 25% Off New Look In Store And Online With This Discount Code
This high street stalwart has upped the ante with their new collection
This week, it’s not just the temperature that’s getting us hot under the bow-drawn collar.
Naturally, we receive an influx of fashion mailers on a daily basis but we knew we had to share this treat with you. For cotton dresses with on-point tortoiseshell buttons and chic separates that were made for city getaways, call off the search: New Look has got you covered with its fresh summer capsule. Of course, when the wares are this good, social media stars take note, and some of our Look Influencer army faves have already snapped up the range’s hero items.
What’s more, while there’s already 30% off the brand’s holiday shop, we’ve sweet-talked our friends at New Look into giving you an exclusive 25% off all its new collections in store and online! Because if anyone deserves a treat, it’s you…
So, get an exclusive 25% off at New Look!
For 25% off New Look’s brand new collections in the UK, simply follow this link to our sign-up page, where you’ll be given your very own unique code. If you’re in ROI, follow this link.
Happy shopping!
Terms & Conditions
