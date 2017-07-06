And they're AMAZING!

Back in March, Saint Laurent debuted those crystal, knee-high boots and we’ve been obsessed ever since. And the obsession only grew stronger after we saw Rihanna rocking them in Paris with jeans and an oversized leather jacket. Basically we need them in our lives… The only slight problem is that we don’t have a spare £6,885 lying around.

Enter New Look, and their uh-mazing doppelgängers that landed in store this week! We mean, they could totally be a Saint Laurent booty – don’t you agree?! Granted, they’re not covered in 3,000 crystals but they also don’t have the £6,885 price tag. Instead they’re a very affordable £34.99 – THANK YOU New Look!!

While the Saint Laurent boots don’t drop until September and already have a waiting list (WTF?!), these New Look ones landed online yesterday as part of New Look’s AW17 ‘Buy Now’ Preview Collection. Basically meaning you can shop a selected edit for the new autumn collection two months early for a short period of time.

However you’ve got to be quick because once these items have sold out, you’ll have to wait until the collection fully launches in September to get your hands on them. Snooze!

Style with a black leather mini skirt and oversized shirt for cocktails with your girlfriends or wear over high-waisted jeans with a band tee. Keep your jewellery minimal – these boots provide all the bling you need!

And as well as these boots, make sure you check out a whole heap of must-have shoes and bags perfect for taking you from summer into autumn!

We’re already reaching for our credit cards…