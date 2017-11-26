Nail this trend for only £44.99 at New Look

Valentino, Valentino, Valentino... Need I say more?

Red has been all over the catwalk this season and New Look has nailed this trend with a perfect pair of red pointed ankle boots.

Head to toe red might not be for everybody but these boots are perfectly paired with straight leg jeans, a white jumper, and a black tuxedo jacket, or if you are really daring.. wear with a long black faux fur coat.

This gorge pair of red leather ankle boots comes courtesy of New Look, and they’re currently 25% off in the Black Friday sale (discount automatically applied at checkout).