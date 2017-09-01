This New Disney Primark Collection Has Already had 211,000 Insta Likes

Yes, really...

Primark and Disney fans rejoice, this brand new collection that has just launched in the UK is going to make your weekend.

We all remember that Chip mug and purse that literally took over the internet, and everyone’s life when they tried to get their hands on one it, right? Well, the Beauty and the Beast obsession is far from over, and Primark has just dropped their extended collection into stores nationwide now.

Eeeek!

Bedding, £15. Throw, £6. PJs, £8.

Yep, that’s right, there’s now actual Disney bedding complete with Chip pillow cases. They’re so adorable we can’t even cope. And, best part is the collection starts from just £4. That’s less than a mocha latte, people!

So, what else would we want when we’re snuggled up in our new duvets, watching a few Disney classics? Matching Beauty and the Beast PJ’s, obvs.

See: You’ll Want All Of These £13 Primark Dresses

PJ top, £6. PJ leggings, £8.

And yes, you’ve guessed it, the babes at Primark have made our actual dreams come true. We don’t know about you, but the only question we have right now is how early is too early to get in our pyjamas? Answer: it’s never too early.

But wait, that’s not it, there’s matching slippers that say ‘Be our guest’ and OMG we need.them.right.now!

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

See: Primark Tops You’ll Love

Slippers, £5. Purse, £4.

With that in mind, we’re frantically running over to our nearest Primark store to pick up the whole collection.

However, Primark announced the arrival of this new collection on their Insta and it’s already had over 211,000 likes so we predict an actual trolley dash.

Whoever is lucky enough to get their mitts on the new Disney lovers dream collection is going to give everyone serious #outfitenvy and #interiorgoals.

GO, GO, GO!!!