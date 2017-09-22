This New Collection Starts From £5 And You’ll Want ALL Of It

It's all you need to get party-ready...

This time of year has to be our fave because not only is it psl time (that’s pumkin spiced latte, FYI) it’s also the time that all the new autumn/winter collections start dropping, and OMG we want everything, right now.

We’ve had our eye on PrettyLittleThing.com since we had a sneak peek of the new collection pop up in our inbox, and we couldn’t wait to share it.

The collection will be online Monday the 25th so we have the weekend to decide exactly what we’re going to invest in, but with prices starting from just £5 we barely even need to make the decision and can just stock up on a new season wardrobe.

There’s all the bodycon you could ever want, Eastern prints, rich autumn hues and every accessories you need to amp up the glam factor.

We’re obsessed with these gemstone jeans, wear them for day with a chunky knit and switch up for evening with a wrap top and barely-there heels. Just add a slick of red lippy and your look will be complete.

The #GirlGang campaign has got us wanting to plan a night out with the gals, and PLT is the place to go to get us party-ready top-to-toe. This pink bomber jacket is the perfect statement piece to take you in to autumn in style and we want it, immediately.

Pop the date in your diary girls, Monday we’ll be filling up our online baskets. Soz in advance, credit card.