You don’t get much for a pound these days but, thanks to our latest hook up with Neon Rose, you can now nab yourself killer style for just that. Form an orderly queue, ladies…

Remember the days when a Mars bar would set you back 35p and penny sweets were, umm, still a penny? Well, here at Look we’re experiencing some major financial nostalgia and we thought we’d take you back to the good old days when you got more bang for your buck. But don’t think we’re offering you fizzy cola bottles- oh no, this is so much more.

To make January less January and to give you the much needed pick-me-up you so deserve, Neon Rose is bring you dreamy dresses that you can snap up for just 99p. Yes, really.

You can take your pick from three pretty printed frocks which, for a limited time only, will be slashed to a teeny fraction of their original price – so they’re set to sell like suitably stylish hotcakes.

For the cynical amongst you, there’s no catch (though we wouldn’t blame you for thinking so)- just consider it our gift to you.

And, unlike those festive socks and lavender-scented bath salts you opened with a sigh and put to one side a month ago, we think you’re going to actually like it. Let the countdown begin…

To get your hands on one of these amazing Neon Rose dresses for just 99p*, simply check back here on Monday 30 January 2017 at 12pm to discover the unique discount code. It’s only valid that same day between 12pm and 1pm, for one hour only, so make sure you head right over to neonrose.co.uk, add your chosen dress to your basket and enter the code at the online checkout. While stocks last, of course. Don’t forget to show us how you style it by tagging your outfit selfies on Instagram with #LWIW and @neonrosefashion!