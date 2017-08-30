You Need To See Olivia Palermo’s New High Street Collection

We want EVERYTHING...

Like a Chanel 2.55 handbag and the Bengal kitten we all stalk on Insta, Olivia Palermo’s ‘drobe is high up on everyone’s want list.

Although realistically the Queen of fash isn’t going to let us parade through her walk in wardrobe (take a second to imagine what this actually looks like) we can now get a glimpse, with her third drop for occasion wear heroes – Coast.

Floral embroidered dress, £99

Black jeans, £79

So, what can we expect? The ‘Friday’ collection is the everyday line, meaning we can channel effortless off-duty vibes. We’ve got our eye on the floral embroidered maxi dress you can also coin as a cover-up – as modelled by the lady herself. Style it up with metallic multi-strap heels for evening and just throw it over a pair of mom jeans and tee for day. We’re obsessed.

Her third collection is going to make up for all of us who missed out on the first two collections…third time lucky, hey girls. Adding yet another campaign under her uber stylish – most probably Gucci – belt, naturally it’s gained need-right-now status. As in, we need it all, RN.

Because A) OP never puts a style foot wrong and B) need we say any more?

Ruffle sleeve top, £89

Black skirt, £79

Soft tailoring, re-worked classics and frocks made for layering adds it all to the never-ending wishlist.

And, did we mention it will help us dress like Olivia? And how incred she looks at all times? No, you (italics) have the girl crush!

‘Scuse us while we shop, immediately.