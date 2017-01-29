Fashion & Beauty Crush: Natalie Portman In Jackie

11 images

She was a true style icon.

Natalie Portman’s turn as the devastated wife of President John F. Kennedy, Jackie Onassis, is being hailed as the performance of her career. Jackie centres around JFK’s widow, watching how she deals with the aftermath of her husband’s horrific assassination.

Natalie Portman is up for an Oscar for her role in Jackie

Jackie O’s suitably stylish outfits and glamorous style earned her a place in fashion history. Fifty years after she left the White House her legendary style still influences us today.

Natalie Portman does the First Lady very proud in Jackie. She has been called “extraordinary” by respected industry critics and been nominated for countless awards. Plus, she looks incredible.

The First Lady’s signature style was chic, elegant and perfectly 60s. The brunette favoured colourful tweed and boucle suits with boxy jackets and cute skirts. Pillbox hats sitting atop her coiffed bob and layers of pearls added ladylike finishing touches.

Jackie was a pioneer of face-framing heavy brows and was always groomed to perfection. She also liked to co-ordinate her lipstick shade to her outfit, often opting for a vibrant red or punchy pink to brighten her look.

In fact, we’ve become fully obsessed with her retro chic looks. So much so, we’ve scoured the high street looking for fashion and beauty dupes…