Shop Nasty Gal’s New-In With 40% Off

Because Nasty Gals do it better...

If, like us, you can’t get enough of Nasty Gal’s brand new and totally dreamy autumnal collection then you’ll be blooming chuffed to learn that you can get a HUGE 40% off online now. Yes, you read it right you can shop their entire new-in edit with a massive 40% discount!

With everything from dresses and tee’s to wear out-out with the girls to the cosiest knit we’ve ever seen, Nasty Gal provides us gals with a really versatile foundation of denim, great jackets and the greatest vegan footwear you’ve ever seen. The new-in edit is jam packed full of truly great pieces that you’ll want to wear again and again.

So, ahead of the bank holiday treat yourself and shop away with 40% off all new arrivals – we certainly are and thought we’d share the 8 things our team love most…

1, Total Softy Faux Fur Sweater, £20

Chloe Burcham, @chloeburcham

‘So, summer’s officially over and it’s time to embrace everything cosy and warm. This ticks all the boxes for me and I cannot wait to wear it for everything from brunch with the girls to the office on those cold winter days.’

2, Alina High-Leg Swimsuit, £20

Laura-Jane Turner, @ljturner

‘I’ve got one more holiday to go this summer and this high-leg swimsuit jumped out at me. Not only is this my favourite colour and will look so good in the sunshine it also features a super flattering high-leg cut which is so great for curves and bottom heavy gals like me.’

3, If The Top Knits Off-The-Shoulder Top

Sarah-Rose Harrison, @sarahrosegoes

‘I saw one of my friends wearing this top and immediately knew I needed it in my life. Classic, cute and fun it’ll work perfectly with your favourite jeans for a night out with the gals.’

4, The Tier Shoulder Dress, £25

Victoria Adegboyega, @stylemavenworld

‘I’m all for a statement sleeve and an ochre colourway, this will take me from desk-to-date night with such ease. All I need is a pair of statement heels (like these!) and I’m good to go!

5, New Wave Pant Suit: blazer £35 and trousers £25

Bridie Wilkins, @bridiewilkins

‘Not only does this cobalt blue suit looks super luxe it also makes me look a little tan, I already know it’ll be my fashion week staple.’

6, It’s Knot Over Shoes, £35

Sarah Barlow, @sarah_barlow

‘These are the perfect party shoes, they’ll look great at late summer wedding’s now and will be my go-to come the Christmas party season.’

7, Out Among The Stars Mesh Top, £12

Anna Duff, @annacatrionaduff

‘I’m so into cosmic prints right now and this is at the top of my list. Perfect for layering, I could wear it oh-so easily under my denim pinafore for work and with denim cut off’s for festivals.’

8, Let It All Hang Out Earrings, £8



Harriet Davey, @harriet_davey

‘Tassel Pat Butcher style earrings are everywhere for new season. This green pair is perfect to transition your outfit easily in to autumn. I’m obsessed.’