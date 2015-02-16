It’s no surprise that when it comes to fashion week Naomi Campbell is the hottest name on everyone’s lips. After that La Perla runway show and walking the finale for Jean Paul Gaultier’s couture collection a few weeks ago, it’s clear Naomi’s still at the top of her game.

So it makes sense that she organised and put on the most fabulous charity event to hit New York Fashion Week. Her Fashion For Relief show took a whole host of celebs, even more designer clothes donated by Naomi’s fashion pals and a load of enthusiasm in a bid to help raise funds for the Ebola crisis.

Strutting her stuff in a striking blue leopard print gown, the 44 year-old looked incredible. And clearly her celeb friends thought so as well. Joining her on the runway was pretty much every famous face you can think of. From model Winnie Harlow and Victoria’s Secret Angel Jessica Hart, to Fashion Police presenters Kelly Osbourne and Brad Goreski, everyone took their turn on the catwalk to raise money for charity.

Taking one for the team were actresses Rosario Dawson and Cara’s ex Michelle Rodriguez whilst music legend Mary J Blige joined Naomi for a triumphant finale and her new BFF Justin Bieber held her hand to leave the event. We thought that one was a little random as well.

Fabulous fashion and all for a good cause? We knew there was a reason we loved Naomi so much.

By George Driver