Like Miu Miu, only £453.50 cheaper. We rest our case.

Our new obsession? This M&S blouse.

Yup, M&S have done it again, and we guarantee it’ll be sat in your online basket before you’ve finished reading this.

You know us, if it’s broiderie, we’re buying it. Throw in stripes in everyone’s favourite colour, blue, and the want for this blouse is palpable. The ultimate way to nail your #OOTD this bank holiday weekend for less than £30 – what more could you ask for?

It’s already been spotted on many a fashion-influencer – meaning if it didn’t have sell-out written all over it before, it definitely does now.

If you missed out on the H&M version of the Miu Miu blouse – that’s the one the streetstyle glitterati donned in abundance – then make sure you snap up this doppleganger from M&S pronto!

Set to fly off the shelves, it’s the new season equivalent of that M&S’s fluted sleeve grey knit of AW17. We we’re too slow to get our hands on the knit (we literally searched every store, sob!) but we won’t be making the same mistake again. Already in our online baskets. This blouse WILL be ours!

Suuuuper cute and works both in and out of the office – this blouse will fast become your wardrobe hero for any occasion. Trust us. We’re experts.

Weekend BBQ? Style tucked into your go-to jeans with heeled espadrilles and a basket bag.

Day-trip to the seaside? Wear with denim cut-offs, lace-up flats and a panama hat.

Desk job? Team with some grey tailored trousers, kitten heels and a brightly coloured tote bag.

Friday night after work drinks? Dress up with a silver leather mini skirt and statement earrings to amp up the glam.

Date night? Wear tucked into a pink pleated midi skirt and style with strappy sandals.

We don’t mean to brag but… told you so!

Order now and it’ll be here in time for the sunny (fingers crossed) bank hol.