First LOOK: Monsoon Home

Monsoon has always been our go-to for summer swimwear, boho blouses and every-day denim but thanks to their latest launch, Monsoon Home, we will soon be decking out our whole house with the brand’s signature bohemian look too.

Fusing contemporary design with a nomadic aesthetic inspired by a breadth of global destinations, any one piece has the ability to turn every room from simple to statement in seconds. We’re totally crushing on the silver hammered side table and can’t stop dreaming about crawling up on this ivory sequined bedding and matching cushions. Heavenly!

From textured tapestry cushions to chic minimalist mirrors there’s something for everyone and every room within this 80-piece collection. Copper tea lights and richly coloured dinner plates are the ideal interiors for your next alfresco dinner party whilst glass faceted lanterns, geometric woven rugs and embellished poufs are enough to turn even the blandest of bedrooms into an exotic Moroccan boudoir. And the best bit? With prices starting as low as £6 they won’t break the bank. #Winning!

Now, before you start planning on going on an add-to-bag frenzy we have to admit; this is just a small sneak peek of the new line. The full Monsoon Home collection will launch later this month. On the bright side this gives you plenty of time to start planning your next home overhaul and decide which piece you’re going to grab first!