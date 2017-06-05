Beyond-immaculate manners, the most enviable hair ever – Mollie King is pretty damn cool IRL. Formerly a fifth of girl group The Saturdays (they went on hiatus in 2015), Mollie’s finally spearheading a solo music career, modelling under top agency Next and establishing herself as a host on Radio 1. And now she’s modelling Littlewoods’ collections, which is no surprise – every time Mollie wears something it’s a sellout. Having just celebrated her 30th birthday on 4 June, we find out Mollie’s summer style essentials and, of course, when that single’s coming out…

Hi Mollie! What are your holiday plans this year?

Nothing at the moment because I’m currently recording. My single will be out towards the end of summer, so I haven’t been able to take any holidays until I know the exact release date.

Exciting! What can we expect from it?

It’s an upbeat one – a girly anthem that you can blast out of your car or dance to on a night out.

You’re taking the solo leap like Harry Styles and Liam Payne. What do you think of their singles?

Harry’s new single is unexpected and I think it was a really brave route to go down. I know his album is out now and I’m looking forward to hearing it. He’s such a star and he’s so lovely – I hope he does really well with it.

There’s been a lot of talk of competition between them. Is it like that with your bandmates?

Oh God no, not at all! We’re all so supportive of each other. We’ve been through so much with one another. Me and the girls are still very much a band, so we haven’t split up or anything. It’s just about supporting each other on our different journeys, and it’s so nice to be so close to them.

Your bandmate Vanessa White recently said it wouldn’t ever happen, but would you reunite without one member?

No, I don’t think so. It would need to be all five of us. You never know what’s going to happen, so watch this space. It would be fun to do in a couple of years’ time.

You seem so confident. Any tips?

Everyone has insecurities. I’m most confident when I’m around my closest friends and family. We can all just completely take the mickey out of each other and just be ourselves.