The £30 Summer Co-Ord That’s Been Popping Up All Over Instagram

Love Island's Gabby Allen and Kady McDermott have both been wearing it this week...

We’re not afraid to admit that we’ve been keeping a close eye on what the Love Island crew have been up to since leaving the villa.

After seven weeks of watching every relationship high and low play out on our screens, it’s only natural that we’re going to check in on them – and, luckily for us, they’ve been sharing updates on social media.

Way to go, guys.

If we’re being honest, it’s not just the status of their relationships that we’re interested in. Nope, those Love Island ladies have been slaying it when it comes to their wardrobes.

Well, after having limited access to new clothes for the duration of their time on the ITV2 show, is it any wonder that they’ve embraced new ‘drobes?

Gabby Allen and Marcel Somerville seem to have been enjoying their time together in hotels, with the Blazin’ Squad member also embracing his new role as Instagram Husband. Bless.

Marce has to have a lot of patience with me taking on role of photographer now too 😀 Loved our little weekend together ❤️ before he started his pa tour! Wooo 🤴🏾✨ Wearing a cute little two piece from @missyempire 😍 A post shared by ✨✨ ɢᴀʙʙʏ ᴅᴀᴡɴ ✨✨ (@gabbydawnallen) on Jul 31, 2017 at 12:06pm PDT

A few days ago, she captioned a shot: ‘Marce has to have a lot of patience with me taking on role of photographer now too 😀 Loved our little weekend together ❤️ before he started his pa tour! Wooo 🤴🏾✨…’

She was also quick to point out the ‘cute little two piece’ that she was wearing from Missy Empire.

And, as it turns out, it’s proving to be something of a Love Island favourite.

Late summer evenings are the best, time for a glass of wine or 3 with the family. Loving this cute co ord from @missyempire too ☀️👸🏻 A post shared by Kady McDermott (@kadymcdermott) on Jul 31, 2017 at 12:31pm PDT

Kady McDermott also posted an #OOTD snap wearing the exact same co-oord. Awkwardly, she wore it on the very same day, and fans were quick to notice.

Comments included: ‘Wearing the same as gabby from this year’s love island… pmsl who wears it better!?!?!?!’ and ‘Lovely but was that what #marcel girlfriend gabby was already wearing!’ [sic].

We don’t think there’s anything wrong with being spotted in the same outfit, and we love that they both rocked it.

Refusing to dress for this British summer ✋🏻☔️ Wearing my new @missyempire co ord. Link in my bio to shop this outfit 💙 A post shared by Tiffany Watson (@tiffanyc_watson) on Jul 28, 2017 at 1:03pm PDT

In fact, this summer staple is proving so popular that Made In Chelsea‘s Tiffany Watson has also been seen in it.

And at only £30, we predict a sell-out.

Be quick, though, there’s only three size options left…