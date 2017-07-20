Missguided Now Have Love Island Tee’s Too!
Another day, another Love Island tee...
Feeling totally #muggy about missing out on those Primark Love Island t-shirts? Well, don’t. Because as of tomorrow you can get your hands on the new Love Island tee offering from online brand Missguided.
With a multitude of different Love Island sayings – which are fast becoming part of our everyday vocab BTW – printed onto colourful cotton t-shirts, we think these may be our fave ones yet. Sorry Primarni…
Giving their followers a sneak peak yesterday evening, Missguided teased us with this Instagram post showing off their new ‘Muggy’ and ‘Stick It On You’ styles – which of course we can’t wait to get our hands on!
Landing on the Missguided site tomorrow, priced at £12 each, we predict another sell out. And yes, you know what that means… set those alarms early to make sure you don’t miss out!
