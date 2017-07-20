Another day, another Love Island tee...

Feeling totally #muggy about missing out on those Primark Love Island t-shirts? Well, don’t. Because as of tomorrow you can get your hands on the new Love Island tee offering from online brand Missguided.

Landing tomorrow…tees that are 100% our type on paper ✌️💕🌴 #missguided A post shared by MISSGUIDED (@missguided) on Jul 19, 2017 at 11:24am PDT

With a multitude of different Love Island sayings – which are fast becoming part of our everyday vocab BTW – printed onto colourful cotton t-shirts, we think these may be our fave ones yet. Sorry Primarni…

Giving their followers a sneak peak yesterday evening, Missguided teased us with this Instagram post showing off their new ‘Muggy’ and ‘Stick It On You’ styles – which of course we can’t wait to get our hands on!

Landing on the Missguided site tomorrow, priced at £12 each, we predict another sell out. And yes, you know what that means… set those alarms early to make sure you don’t miss out!

With the final fast approaching on Monday, (we mean, srsly, what are we going to talk about when it’s over?!) make sure you get your hands on yours in plenty of time.

Come on Kember. Or Chrivia? Sorry, we’ll stop now.