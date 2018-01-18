Missguided Answer Our Prayers With A Section Dedicated To ‘Jeans And A Nice Top’

This. Is. Amazing.

By Chloe MacDonnell

From the editors of Marie Claire

If your answer to the weekly Friday night question of ‘what are you wearing’ is usually ‘jeans and a nice top’ then you’re going to love Missguided’s new website genre.

On January 3, Twitter user Jennifer Stewart tweeted: ‘Wish there was a tab on like Missguided, pretty little thing etc for ‘jeans and a nice top.”

The brand replied with a gif of a man tapping his forehead with the comment, ‘noted’.

Fast-forward less than two weeks and a ‘jeans and a nice top’ section has appeared. Missguided announced the news by replying: ‘WE DID IT. Now shop to it.’

The new section features a selection of tops you can pair with your usual go-to pair of jeans.

The brand stated: ‘Party season might be over but that doesn’t mean the partying is. If you’re looking for a new outfit for this weekend, or whenever, you’ve come to the right place.

‘Whether you’re looking for going out tops to wear with jeans in the form of sequins or lace, or fancy a long-sleeved style to pair with your new favourite denim, we’ve got everything your wardrobe is probably calling out for.

‘Keep on scrollin’ for plunge tops and high neck numbers for those ‘jeans and a nice top’ kinda events…’

Users and fans of the brand seem to be thrilled about the news, with many taking to Twitter to express their excitement.

One said: ‘Not all heroes wear capes – @Missguided have introduced every girls dream link ‘jeans and a nice top.”

Others added: ‘Missguided now has a “jeans and a nice top” section what a day to be alive’ and ‘The fact @Missguided have brought out the ‘jeans and a nice top’ category is actually revolutionary, the little things in life.’