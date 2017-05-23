Just in time for pay day purchasing...

Words by Lexxi Davis

Missguided never disappoint when it comes to a frugal shopping spree.

So when they dropped this super saver sale section (say that 3 times fast), we couldn’t help but share the news.

Offering up to 30% off their already low-priced head to toe looks, they’ve curated a £15 and under section – so you can stick to even the strictest shopping budget.

Shop our top picks below…

Light brown off shoulder knitted jumper, £15, Missguided

If there’s anything we thought wouldn’t be on our summer must-have list, it would be a chunky jumper. But as the weather is pretty unpredictable (what’s new Britain?), we’re loving this all-season lightweight knit.

Gold diamante spike ring set, £8, Missguided

Even if your summer wardrobe is sorted (hopefully thanks to us), you can still treat yourself to the accessory extras that will make your outfits pop. We love this ring pack – perfect for festival season too.

White gathered cami vest top, £15, Missguided

This cotton frilled top is the ultimate summer basic. Just add your fave denim and your slip on of choice – slider, mule or strappy.

Blue neon tassel clutch, £15, Missguided

It’s safe to say tassels aren’t going anywhere for summer. And this neon number is everything. The perfect holiday buy – non?

Brown flat top oversized tortoiseshell square sunglasses, £12, Missguided

These sunnies are a steal at £12. If you haven’t bagged your perfect style for summer, then this is your place to find them – why not get a few pairs?

Khaki crepe front wrap playsuit, £15, Missguided

And it wouldn’t be Missguided without a going out outfit. This classic khaki jumpsuit also comes in black, white and yellow – and it’s selling like crazy!

So fill up your virtual shopping baskets girls, because you’re in for a lucky month.