Missguided Just Dropped Their AW17 Curve Collection, And We Want One Of Everything

Your autumn wardrobe sorted

We’re not sure where the time went but somehow we’ve reached September. While we’re certainly going to miss the days of bare legs and impromptu pubs trips (when the sun actually shone), the silver lining to the change in season is a new wardrobe, and a valid excuse to raid the shops.

One place we’ll certainly be heading this autumn is Missguided. The brand have just dropped the imagery for their AW17 Curve collection, and it’s by far our favourite of their Curve’s collection to date. The trend-led collection, made exclusively for girls’ sized 16-24 is everything you love about Missguided – just a few extra sizes.

Continuing with the brand’s mission to empower women of all sizes, the 75-piece AW17 collection offers an extensive choice from jersey essentials, to statement outerwear pieces. Featuring a mix of camo, leopard and floral prints for everyday styling and corseting details, vinyl and distressed denim for night-time looks.

To celebrate this mega launch Missguided enlisted the help of model and Insta star La’Tecia. Starring and styling in the campaign, La’Tecia put her fresh twist on the denim pieces, studded leather and shirts.

Available online now, head to Missguided to shop – we’ll see you there.