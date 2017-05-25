Miss Selfridge Have Dropped EVERYTHING Into A Flash Sale!
This is not a drill...
Words by Lexxi Davis
When Miss Selfridge tell you they’ve dropped EVERY item into a flash sale, you quietly take your lunch break early, add add your best bits to basket.
Then you tell everyone else about it of course…
Read: The Designer Pieces You Won’t Want To Miss In This HOF Flash Sale
The epic flash sale includes all of their great summer pieces, with every. single. item at a purse pleasing 20% off.
Here’s are some of the bits you will want to snap up, before they sell out…
Stripe Puff Sleeve Blouse, now £22.40, Miss Selfridge
The top of the summer is now well in budget at just over twenty quid. The blouse that all the fashion elite own can be yours too!
Mid Wash Crop Wide Leg Jeans, now £30.40, Miss Selfridge
MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)
These raw hem wide leg jeans are the perfect denim update to work into your summer wardrobe. They will go with everything.
Ditsy Ruffle Midi Dress, now £36, Miss Selfridge
Everyone needs that summer dress in their capsule wardrobe, you know, the trusty one you pull out for all the best occasions. We think this floral ruffle number could just be the one…
Ticking Stripe Pinafore Dress, now £28, Miss Selfridge
Miss Selfridge are well known for their selection of dresses and this casual number is a sure fire summer winner. Just team with your fave floaty tops and tees.
Femme Slogan Tee, now £12.80, Miss Selfridge
Finally this feminist tee is down to just £12.80, as if you needed a reason to invest in another trusty t-shirt…
See: The Real Reason Everyone Is Obsessed With This £15 Topshop Tee
MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet)
Sign up for the newsletter
Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox
The flash sale ends at midnight on Monday 29th May 2017. So if you don’t have time at your desk for a quick spree, you’ve got all weekend to shop away.
If you can wait that long…