This is not a drill...

Words by Lexxi Davis

When Miss Selfridge tell you they’ve dropped EVERY item into a flash sale, you quietly take your lunch break early, add add your best bits to basket.

Then you tell everyone else about it of course…

Read: The Designer Pieces You Won’t Want To Miss In This HOF Flash Sale

The epic flash sale includes all of their great summer pieces, with every. single. item at a purse pleasing 20% off.

Here’s are some of the bits you will want to snap up, before they sell out…

Stripe Puff Sleeve Blouse, now £22.40, Miss Selfridge

The top of the summer is now well in budget at just over twenty quid. The blouse that all the fashion elite own can be yours too!

Mid Wash Crop Wide Leg Jeans, now £30.40, Miss Selfridge

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

These raw hem wide leg jeans are the perfect denim update to work into your summer wardrobe. They will go with everything.

Ditsy Ruffle Midi Dress, now £36, Miss Selfridge

Everyone needs that summer dress in their capsule wardrobe, you know, the trusty one you pull out for all the best occasions. We think this floral ruffle number could just be the one…

Ticking Stripe Pinafore Dress, now £28, Miss Selfridge

Miss Selfridge are well known for their selection of dresses and this casual number is a sure fire summer winner. Just team with your fave floaty tops and tees.

Femme Slogan Tee, now £12.80, Miss Selfridge

Finally this feminist tee is down to just £12.80, as if you needed a reason to invest in another trusty t-shirt…

See: The Real Reason Everyone Is Obsessed With This £15 Topshop Tee

MPU 2 (Desktop / Tablet) Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

The flash sale ends at midnight on Monday 29th May 2017. So if you don’t have time at your desk for a quick spree, you’ve got all weekend to shop away.

If you can wait that long…