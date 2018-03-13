Millie Mackintosh Has Announced That She’s Closed Her Fashion Label

The ex-Made In Chelsea star revealed the news on Instagram

Millie Mackintosh has announced that she’s shutting down her fashion business.

The ex-Made In Chelsea star, 28, took to Instagram last night to reveal the news, with the Evening Standard reporting that it’ll be liquidated owing hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Millie launched the company – which is officially called Cammac Venture Limited – four years ago, selling her pieces online and through ASOS. On Instagram, she detailed how it’s been a ‘top seller’, but it seems that wasn’t enough to keep it afloat.

A post shared by Millie Mackintosh (@milliemackintosh) on Mar 12, 2018 at 12:42pm PDT

See: Millie Mackintosh Says She’s ‘Not In A Rush’ To Marry Hugo Taylor

She explained: ‘As someone who has always been passionate about fashion, I realise I have been incredibly fortunate to have had the opportunity to build my own fashion business over the past four years.

‘So, it is with great sadness that I have had to make the very tough decision to close it. Despite our best efforts and being a top seller with a number of our stockists, the financial climate in the fashion industry has proved immensely and the business is no longer sustainable.

‘The unwavering support from friends, family, the industry and customers has made this decision even harder.

See: Apparently, Millie Mackintosh Is Helping Meghan Markle Plan Her Wedding

‘I want to take this opportunity to wholeheartedly thank everyone who has been involved, especially my immediate team whom it’s been a privilege to work with.’

Fans were quick to send their support, with messages including: ‘Awww so sorry to hear that! Well done to you for all you have achieved and who knows what is on the horizon 😘 xx,’ and: ‘How very sad. Really loved your designs. I’m sure the future is bright. ❤️ [sic].’

Sign up for the newsletter Get news, competitions and special offers direct to your inbox Your email address: Sign Up

We have no doubt that Millie will have plenty of success with future ventures.