Miley Cyrus Gets Nostalgic For Her Teenage Hair

Miley Cyrus has been sporting her cute blonde pixie crop for a while now, but over the weekend she decided to switch things up.

The 21-year-old Adore You singer showed some nostalgia for her Hannah Montana days by working two Heidi braids while celebrating 4th of July with a group of pals.

Rocking her new Pippy Longstocking pigtail plaits with a slicked down side parting and later adding two big white bows to the ends for an extra girly edge, Miley proved clip-on extensions can not only look mega cute, but can totally transform your look.

Could Miley be missing having longer locks to play with?

What do you think of Miley’s new extensions? Let us know below…

By Robyn Munson

