The Midi Dresses Your Wardrobe Needs.

No matter your age, shape or style you'll want to make midi dresses you're everyday go to after seeing these hot new high street drops.

From printed to plain, midi dresses are everywhere RN and there’s a good reason for that; they’re super stylish, wearable and versatile. Yep, come rain or shine these timeless dresses will become a regular in your #ootd posts. Believe us!

With so many options on offer, shopping for midi dresses can seem slightly over whelming at first so it’s best to bear your body shape in mind when you begin your search/shopping spree. Whether you’re tall or petite you’ll be #winning with this cut of dress due to its, err, (the clue is in the name, ladies) midi length. If you’re pear shaped a printed fit and flare or skater style like these from Boden and Oasis is not only a totally trending dress shape but will look flattering af on your figure. Hour glass silhouettes should not be scared to show off their small waist line by rocking a fitted body con style on your next BNO (check out this purple patterned number from Debenhams) whilst slim body shapes would look so effortlessly chic in an oversized or long-line t-shirt dress; these options from Lindex and Oliver Bonas are going straight to the top of our new season lust lists!

During winter months you might want to team your midi dresses with tights or OTK boots (arctic temperatures + bare legs = not only too-cold-to-handle but also red raw shins are generally not a great look FYI) then, come sunnier months, simply trade ’em in for a pair of easy-breezy sandals or open toe mules.

Not a fan of flashing too much leg? We’ve got a solution for that too; why not try out this season’s hottest new dresses-over-jeans craze (as seen on a tonne of our fave street style icons and bloggers.) This look works particularly well with a straight cut dress like this slip dress from Glamorous and a pair of slim or skinny fit jeans. Simples!

So there have you it; out top tips for midi dresses styling successes… now all that’s left is to invest. Happy shopping!